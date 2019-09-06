BJP team visits China, calls for cut in trade deficit

An eleven-member BJP delegation led by party general secretary Arun Singh, which visited China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China, made it clear that “sensitivities and aspirations” of both countries were to be respected for better relations, while making a pitch for a reduction in trade deficit and more cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture and tourism.

Informal summit

The visit, (from August 26 to September 1) between political parties, comes after a gap of nearly a decade and in the run-up to the second edition of an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to be held in Mamallapuram between October 10-12.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by the BJP’s foreign affairs cell chief Vijay Chauthaiwale, economic affairs cell chief Gopal Krishna Agarwal and several others.

The delegation met with CPC standing committee member Ye Zhenqin, Guo Yezhou (vice minister of IDCPC) and Song Tao, minister IDCPC, to whom a letter from Home Minister Amit Shah addressed to President Xi Jinping was also handed over.

Article 370

The delegation members said the dilution of Article 370 was raised in the meetings held with members of the CPC, but that the Indian side had conveyed that “each one should respect the other’s [country’s] sensitivities and aspirations” and that no territorial change affecting relations with any country had taken place. The BJP delegation also said that it would “hurt Indian sentiments” if China was seen to take the side of any country “fostering and promoting terror” against India, a reference to Pakistan.

Trade issues also prominently figured in the meetings, especially the need to reduce trade deficit between the two countries as well as foster enhanced cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, agriculture and tourism.

“Mostly, however, the visit, after such a long gap, was helpful for us to understand the structures of each other’s parties. We have extended an invitation for a return visit by members of the CPC but firm dates have not been agreed upon,” said a member of the delegation.