BJP team meets Union Home Secretary after attack on Kirit Somaiya

The Hindu Bureau April 25, 2022 17:01 IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya along with BJP delegation comes out after a meeting with Union Home Secretary over the alleged attack on him, at North Block, in New Delhi, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya led a delegation of BJP MLAs from Maharashtra and met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to raise the matter of the attack on him, allegedly by workers of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. "We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is looking into the incident and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra," Mr. Somaiya said after the meeting. The memorandum submitted by the delegation stated that Mr. Somaiya was assaulted on April 23 by 70-80 alleged activists of the Shiv Sena at the gates of Khar police station in the presence of police personnel. He was reportedly attacked with stones, bottles and chappals while returning from the police station, alleged the BJP delegation. It also stated that during the assault, a glass window of his car was broken and he was injured. Mr. Somaiya requested a probe by a special investigation team of the Union Home Ministry while also asking that the CISF be asked to register another FIR with the Mumbai police. Mr. Somaiya mentioned that the attack was the third assault on him, and thus his security arrangements should be reviewed and demanded actions against the culprits and also against the Khar police station officials. The BJP delegation included MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Amit Satam, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar and Vinod Mishra.



