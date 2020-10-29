BJP targets Rahul after Pak. MP remarks on Abhinandan

Pak. lawmaker had said IAF pilot was returned over fears of Indian attack

The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress for mocking the Armed forces after a member of the Pakistan National Assembly said Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was returned as Pakistan feared an attack by India.

Tweeting a video of the Opposition politician speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, BJP president J.P. Nadda said: “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...”

Wing Commander Varthaman was shot down and landed in Pakistani custody after a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots in February 2019.

“Congress party premised it’s entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress,” Mr. Nadda said in another tweet.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said sometimes it appeared Mr. Gandhi was “not the princeling of India, but the princeling of Pakistan”. He said the matters on which the country should have been united, the Congress made them the subject of division.