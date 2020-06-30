National

BJP talks of ‘Make in India’ but buys from China, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Congress leader takes a dig at Centre a day after it banned 59 Chinese apps

A day after the Centre banned 59 popular Chinese apps, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government’s record on imports from China and alleged that the BJP talks of ‘Make in India but buys from China’.

“Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China,” the Congress leader tweeted and posted a graph that compared volume of imports from China during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

The graph showed that India’s imports from China as a total percentage of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew from a little over 12% in 2009 (under UPA) to over 18% in 2018 (under NDA). The graph, however, shows a steady decline in India’s purchases from China between 2018 and 2020,

Mr. Gandhi’s tweet on imports is his latest attack on the Modi government over the India-China border stand-off in eastern Ladakh that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan Valley.

