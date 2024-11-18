 />
BJP takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi over interpretation of ‘ek hain to safe hain’

About the use of a strongbox as a prop by Mr. Gandhi during the press conference, BJP leader Sambit Patra says there are two meanings of ‘safe’, but a person makes a choice based on his mindset

Updated - November 18, 2024 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi displays a safe locker during a press conference in Mumbai.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi displays a safe locker during a press conference in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ‘ek hain to safe hain’ (united we are safe) slogan, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (November 18, 2024) took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat punches BJP over 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan, refers to wrestlers' stir

“It was the same old tape recorder, in which there are two or three names that he keeps repeating. Today’s was a low-level press conference by a so-called competent leader of a so-called national party...displaying a strongbox and indulging in the theatrics around it: all this does not behove Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party,” said BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference.

Referring to social media posts, Mr. Patra claimed that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, when asked about Mr. Gandhi in an interview, had earlier described him as a “small parrot”.

About the use of a strongbox as a prop by Mr. Gandhi, the BJP leader said: “There are two meanings of ‘safe’, but a person makes a choice based on his mindset. The word relates to ‘security’ and it also means a ‘tijori’. He is not to be blamed for taking it as a ‘tijori’, it is rather the fault of the clan that has repeatedly broken into the coffers to loot the country over the years,” he said, listing the alleged scams like “National Herald”, 2G, Antrix Devas, coal scams, and AgustaWestland cases under the Congress-led UPA regime. Mr. Patra said “both the mother and the son” were currently out on bail.

The BJP also criticised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his “killing the poisonous snake” remark at a public rally in Maharashtra. “You will call us snakes, you will talk about crushing us...Had we said so, you would have started complaining about democracy being in ‘danger’...this is your ‘Emergency’ mentality because of which you compare your rival party and its leaders, elected by people in several States, with a snake and incite violence against them,” said Mr. Patra, adding that people would give a ‘befitting response’ to the Congress in Jharkhand and Maharashtra on November 23 (Assembly election results).

Published - November 18, 2024 10:14 pm IST

