BJP takes INLD’s Ram Kumar Kashyap, Kerala’s Abdullakutty into its fold

The BJP on Wednesday inducted Rajya Sabha member of the Indian National Lok Dal Ram Kumar Kashyap and A.P. Abdullakutty, who was a CPI(M) MP and former Congress MLA from Kerala, into its fold in the presence of party working president J.P. Nadda.

Mr. Kashyap was the lone INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) member in the Rajya Sabha, and with his induction, the BJP’s strength in the Upper House has gone up to 76.

On Tuesday, INLD MLAs Zakir Hussain and Parminder Singh Dhul joined the BJP.

The inductions come ahead of the scheduled Assembly polls in Haryana in October. But Mr Kashyap said his induction into the BJP didn’t have anything to do with it. “I was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and decided to join the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Abdullakutty was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2009 after he praised Mr. Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the Congress also sacked him for a similar act .

“I have always praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which both these parties expelled me. Now I have joined the BJP,” he said.

The BJP had been keen to expand its footprint in Kerala and Mr. Abdullakutty’s joining was a move towards that effort, said BJP leaders.