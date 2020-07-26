BJP takes a dig at Uddhav for interview

Taking potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his interview with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, BJP State president Chandrakant Patil dared him to be interviewed by journalists and not “party sycophants”.

Mr. Patil, an MLA from Kothrud, said Maharashtra was being run by two Chief Ministers — one sitting in ‘Matoshree’ (in reference to Mr. Thackeray) and the other touring the State (referring to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar)

Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had dared the BJP to topple the MVA in his interview with Mr. Raut. In response, Mr. Patil said, “Which BJP leader in the State is saying that this government [MVA] will fall? Neither has [BJP’s Leader of Opposition] Devendra Fadnavis said such a thing nor have I, or any other senior BJP leader for that matter.” He said the Chief Minister’s interview with Mr. Raut was analogous to ‘match-fixing’.