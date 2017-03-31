BJP suspends MLC for alleged misbehaviour with woman lawmaker

The BJP on Friday suspended party MLC Lal Babu Prasad from the primary membership of the party for alleged misbehavior with a woman lawmaker and wife of a party MLA.

Nutan Singh, Lok Janshakti Party MLC and wife of BJP MLA from Chhatapur constituency in Supaul district Niraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ had earlier alleged “improper behaviour” by BJP MLC Lal Babu Prasad while both were moving up on the stair inside the state Council on Wednesday afternoon.

The nervous MLC, Nutan Singh immediately called up her husband Niraj Kumar ‘Bablu’ who rushed to the Council from the state assembly and reportedly thrashed Lal Babu Prasad in the narrow corridor connecting both the Houses of the state Legislature.

“The party has suspended Lal Babu Prasad from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect and would now issue him a show-cause notice”, said party leader and MLC Vinod Narayan Jha. He further added that action was taken against Mr Prasad based on media reports of his alleged misbehaviour with a woman lawmaker.

Earlier, on Thursday, Mr. Prasad was denied a place in the reconstituted state BJP executive committee. He was vice-president of the state BJP in the outgoing executive committee.

Meanwhile, after taking cognizance of the incident when several members of the Council had raised it in the Council, Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh on Friday referred the matter to the house ethics committee for inquiry.

Earlier, the ruling alliance party leaders were demanding action against Mr. Prasad for his alleged “misbehaviour” with a woman lawmaker.

“Till yesterday the BJP was shielding Mr Prasad and today it has suspended him…it has exposed the real face of the BJP,” said RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi. However, JD(U) welcomed the move of the BJP to suspend Mr Prasad but questioned delay in action.

Earlier the JD(U) leader and party spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar had charged, “BJP has formed anti-Romeo forces in Uttar Pradesh…It needs to have such a force for its party leaders in Bihar too”, said Neeraj Kumar.