BJP suspends dharnas for a month

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 22:50 IST

Four to five office-bearers would submit memoranda to authorities when necessary

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday issued a circular to all State units to desist from large protests and demonstrations for a month in view of the advisories issued by the government of India on large gatherings etc following the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The circular followed a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP had asked the MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about the virus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

“Prime Minister Modi had, yesterday, in the parliamentary party meeting, desired that we should avoid any type of agitation, dharna, demonstration. Keeping that in view, the BJP has decided that for the next one month the party won’t participate in any agitation, demonstration,” Mr. Nadda said.

He said four to five office-bearers of the party would submit memoranda to authorities concerned whenever necessary to avoid “conglomeration of people”. All State units had been told about the decision and a circular had also been issued, he said.

“All party units have been asked to spread awareness and they must discuss the dos and dont’s in small groups. While on one hand we have to see to it that we keep ourselves clean, we also need to make sure that we do not panic. As Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the SAARC nations that while we don’t panic, we have to ensure that the virus does not take on pandemic proportions.”

Mr. Modi had however also made it clear that the ongoing Budget Session would not be curtailed as lawmakers should be seen doing their work at a time when a health concern stares at the masses.