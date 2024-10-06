GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa, its attempts will not go unchallenged: Rahul Gandhi

“Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels,” he alleged

Published - October 06, 2024 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi said Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people. File

Rahul Gandhi said Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 6, 2024) accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party's attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of India "see through this divisive agenda".

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said Goa's appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.

"Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack. The BJP is deliberately stoking communal tensions, with a former RSS leader provoking Christians and Sangh organisations calling for an economic boycott of Muslims," the former Congress chief said.

Protests against ex-Goa RSS chief: Church body calls for peace

“Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels,” he alleged.

"In Goa, the BJP's strategy is clear: divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations - an assault on Goa's natural and social heritage," Mr. Gandhi said.

"BJP's attempts will not go unchallenged. The people of Goa and the whole of India see through this divisive agenda and are standing united," he added.

Published - October 06, 2024 05:09 pm IST

