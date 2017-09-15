BJP States tell police to push back Rohingya

The Centre is yet to spell out its stand on undocumented Rohingya but BJP-led State governments in Assam and Manipur have asked their police, especially in the border districts, to “push back anyone who tries to cross the border.”

While Assam shares a 262 km border with Bangladesh, three other northeastern States — Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland — are also front-line States. The BJP governments in Assam and Manipur have issued “alerts to mount extra vigil in the border areas.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is believed to have conveyed to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and top officials of the State police to “push back if any Rohingya family tried to cross over the Bangladesh border, seeking refuge.”

The Manipur government, led by BJP’s N. Biren Singh, too has instructed the police to crack down in borders towns like Moreh that routinely see brisk cross-border trading. It is not uncommon to find Myanmarese traders residing in these areas on a temporary basis.

Intelligence inputs

Sources say the decisions by the State governments follow “intelligence inputs from the Centre that terror groups could use the refugee crisis to sneak in their members and pose a security challenge to the country.”

Also Read Will push Myanmar on refugees, India tells Dhaka

The intelligence input was discussed at a recent security review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Assam Chief Minister, however, refused to spell out his government's position. “It is not a State issue but a national issue and we will follow what the Centre decides,” said Mr. Sonowal, while confirming that “his government has mounted extra vigil on the Indo-Bangla border.”

The Rohingya — a minority Muslim community in the Rakhine state of Myanmar on the border with Bangladesh — have been forced to flee the country following periodic ethnic clashes and crackdown by Myanmar’s Army. The latest bout of violence erupted last month, following an attack on a police post.

Around 3,00,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh since the August 25 crackdown on their settlements.