BJP stands with Israel; Congress, Left call for peace

October 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

As the war-like situation in Palestine and Israel worsened on October 8, both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties here took positions on the matter. While the BJP compared the situation in Israel with the terrorist attacks India had faced during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the Congress and the Left parties urged both the sides to stop violence and work for a solution to the Palestinian question.

Several BJP leaders through their social media handles pledged support to Israel. The BJP, in an official video post on X (formerly Twitter) drew parallels between several attacks on India in the past. “What Israel is facing today, India suffered between 2004-14. Never forgive, never forget…,” the party said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Saturday that he was deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” he had said.

The Congress said it condemns the “brutal attacks on the people of Israel”. The party said it has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality, and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. “Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The Left parties too condemned the attacks and counter-attacks. “United Nations must enforce a stop to this. UN must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements and occupation of Palestinian lands and implement the ‘Two Nation State’ solution,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He added in another post on X that “Israeli aggression” unleashed by the most right wing Netanyahu government against the Palestinians has claimed the lives of 248 people, including 40 children, so far this year.

CPI expressed its serious concern on the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict blowing into “a bloody war” resulting in hundreds of deaths on both sides. “We urge both the sides to exercise restraint to avoid further loss of precious lives,” said CPI general secretary D. Raja.

