Attack on Congress office strengthens my point about BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

“The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again — INDIA is going to win in Gujarat,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X

Updated - July 03, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress party’s symbol outside party office, after it was defaced allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, in Ahmedabad on July 2, 2024.

Congress party’s symbol outside party office, after it was defaced allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, in Ahmedabad on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The “BJP people” who “spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism”, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on July 3 as he hit out at the ruling party for what he described a “violent attack” on his party’s office in Ahmedabad.

Workers of the BJP and the Congress threw stones at one another outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during a protest against the remarks made by Mr. Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members stage a protest against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the Parliament, at Ranchi Pahari Temple in Ranchi on July 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members stage a protest against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the Parliament, at Ranchi Pahari Temple in Ranchi on July 3. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi said, “The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The BJP people who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism. The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again — INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Speaker on ‘selective expunction’ by the Chair

Several workers and leaders of both the parties were detained after the clash, a city police control room official said. While the BJP accused Congress workers of attacking a “peaceful protest”, Opposition leaders blamed the BJP workers for instigating violence. Both parties said their workers were injured in the incident.

“BJP workers attacked the Congress office out of frustration a day after Rahul Gandhi said all religions preach non-violence and there is no place for violence. They staged a protest without any permission from police and attacked us, which is a testimony to the collapse of law and order in Gujarat,” Gujarat Congress working president Himmatsinh Patel said.

