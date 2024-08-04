BJP sounds poll bugle with Chief Minister Nayab Saini saying all crops will be procured on MSP

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on August 4 sounded the poll bugle of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the impending Assembly election, with the announcement that all crops in the State would be procured at the minimum support price (MSP). He also announced the waiver of ₹133 crore of outstanding canal water irrigation charges.

“While the State usually procured 14 crops at MSP, this would extend to all crops in Haryana,” Mr. Saini said while addressing a rally at Thanesar in Kurukshetra.

“We have decided to waive off the outstanding ‘abiana’ (canal water for irrigation) charge of ₹133 crore. It will benefit farmers to the tune of ₹54 crore per annum,” he said.

“The pending amount of ₹137 crore for compensation for crop damage caused by disasters before 2023 in the districts of Rohtak, Nuh, Fatehabad, and Sirsa would be disbursed to farmers concerned by Deputy Commissioners within a week,” he added.

With Assembly elections due in Haryana in October this year, these decisions were being seen as an attempt to woo farmers, even as the party found itself at the receiving end of their anger since the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Farmer groups had blamed the BJP for adopting an anti-farmer stance on their demands, including giving a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.

Hitting out at the Congress party, Mr. Saini accused the party of fostering regionalism in development matters and creating an atmosphere of fear and corruption during its previous regime. “After receiving the mandate in 2014, the BJP government has worked to turn public distrust into trust with sincerity and strong intentions. Today, Haryana is undergoing a transformation, with rapid industrial growth, increased agricultural production, and significant advancements in women’s empowerment,” he said.

The Congress party’s tenure was marked by commission-based work, in contrast to the mission-mode development approach of the BJP government. “Under Congress, farmers’ lands were acquired at minimal prices and given to builders. Crores of rupees were swindled in the name of Change of land Use,” he said.

