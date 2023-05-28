BJP slams RJD for ‘coffin’ dig at new Parliament building

May 28, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on May 28 likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling party in Bihar put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and asked, "What is this?"

The BJP's Bihar unit responded to the tweet saying, "The first picture is your future and the second is of India. Understood?"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed RJD's tweet "disgusting" while another spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the coffin belongs to the RJD and the Parliament to the country.

"This is the level to which they have fallen. Disgusting. This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD's politics. Trikon or Tribhuj [triangles] has much significance in Indian system. By the way, the coffin is hexagonal or has six sided polygon," Mr. Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Mr. Bhatia said, "Today is a historic moment and the country is proud. You are merely a 'Nazarbattu' [a symbol to ward off evil eye] and nothing else. Keep beating your chest."

"In 2024, the people of the country will bury you in this coffin and will not even give you a chance to enter the temple of new democracy. Let it also be decided that the coffin is yours and Parliament of the country," he said, using the hashtag "MyParliamentMyPride".

Soon after inaugurating the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress, the Prime Minister said.

