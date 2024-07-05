GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP slams Mahua Moitra over her X reply on NCW chief

The Trinamool Congress MP had responded to a video showing the NCW chairperson arriving at the site of the stampede in Hathras

Updated - July 05, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra outside Parliament

File picture of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra outside Parliament | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Friday flayed TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her comments against NCW chief Rekha Sharma and demanded that she be "sacked" from her party.

This came a day after the TMC, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson’s arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas".

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed Ms. Moitra's comment on the microblogging site as "extremely indecent, objectionable and shameful", and said this is the "true face" of the TMC and the opposition parties’ INDIA bloc.

"MP Mahua Moitra who justified and remained silent during Sandeshkhali, Chopra Talibani flogging, silent on Swati Maliwal now makes a disgusting comment at a women that too the NCW Chief," he charged.

Posting a screenshot of Ms. Moitra's comment on X against the NCW chief, the BJP spokesperson demanded that she should be sacked by the TMC.

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the TMC MP's comment and asked, "Will Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP call this out?" "Will Mamata Didi act on her? Nope, just like they remained silent on Sandeshkhali and (flogging of a couple) in Chopra (West Bengal),” he added.

