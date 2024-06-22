BJP should not avenge Ayodhya defeat by targeting saints and sages, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not take revenge for its defeat in Ayodhya by targeting the saints and sages of the temple city. He added that the security of respected saints should be reviewed and provided security.

The statement comes after Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi’s temple mahant Raju Das’ gunman provided by the administration was removed amid reports of clashes between Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar and Mr. Das. The administration cited past criminal records of the saint for the action.

“Uttar Pradesh BJP should not take revenge of its defeat from the saints and sages of Ayodhya. Security of those who are truly gentlemen should be reviewed and provided safety,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Das, who remained critical of local administration, had a heated verbal exchange with the Ayodhya DM in presence of two U.P. Minister, allegedly leading to the removal of a gunman. Afterwards the mahant cautioned the administration that if any harm happens with him Ayodhya district officials will be responsible.

“If anything happens with me, the local administration will be responsible as they took away the gunman,” Mr. Das told reporters.