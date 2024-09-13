BJP should come clean about their role in Operation Blue Star: Charanjit Singh Channi 

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said while the Congress has apologised several times for both Operation Bluestar and the anti-Sikh riots, the BJP has not been open about its role in the events of 1984.

The Congress leader was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa. They spoke in connection with the BJP’s persistent attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his comments on minorities being in danger in India during an interaction with Indian diaspora in the U.S.

Mr. Gandhi had said that the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a gurdwara. “First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada [metal bracelet] in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions,” he said.

The BJP has raked up the events of 1984, including Operation Bluestar and the anti-Sikh riots, in connection with these remarks. Replying to a question on the issue, Mr. Channi said the Congress party had apologised many times for both Operation Bluestar and the anti-Sikh riots. But the BJP too should come clean, he said. “L.K. Advani by his own admission had said that the BJP had built pressure on the Indira Gandhi government for military action in Darbar Sahib,” Mr. Channi said.

The two leaders accused the BJP of blowing the issue out of proportion and asserted that people of Punjab have strongly endorsed Mr. Gandhi’s comments. The party also demanded an FIR against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah for threatening Mr. Gandhi with the same fate as that of his grandmother Indira Gandhi. The party asked whether Mr. Marwah was speaking for the entire BJP leadership.

Mr. Channi pointed out that Mr. Gandhi had raised genuine apprehensions prevailing among the minorities, Dalits and the downtrodden about their safety and survival in the country.

Accusing the BJP of doublespeak, Mr. Bajwa said the BJP government was withholding grants worth thousands of crores to Punjab. “Farmers who sat on protest over the three farm laws were maligned and described as ‘Khalistanis’ and anti-nationals. Recently we saw that four farm leaders were stopped at the IGI Airport [in Delhi] and barred from boarding a Delhi-Tamil Nadu flight as they had short kirpans [religious dagger]. Such an incident had never taken place earlier in the country,” Mr. Bajwa said.