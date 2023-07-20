BJP ‘shivering in fear’ since Opposition meet: Mamata

July 20, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - KOLKATA

The BJP started “shivering with fear” since the Opposition formed its INDIA coalition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

“BJP, which keeps dreaming about toppling State governments, have now realised that their government at the Centre will be toppled by the people of INDIA very soon. The moment they came to know about our alliance, the BJP camp started shivering with fear,” Ms. Banerjee said, one day after a conclave of Opposition parties in Bengaluru joined hands to form the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

According to some reports from the meeting, Ms. Banerjee played a crucial rule in formulating the name of the coalition.

“BJP’s sole focus is to create unrest, violence, and divide the society. They have no other job, apart from indulging in destructive politics. However, INDIA is ready for the battle, and BJP will get a decisive reply. The people will reply to BJP, INDIA will face the battle,” the Chief Minister said.

Toppling governments

During the day, Ms. Banerjee met Trinamool Congress party supporters, who had been at the receiving end of violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls in parts of Purba Medinipur district. She also responded to questions on the remarks on some BJP leaders, including Union Minister Santanu Thakur, claiming that the West Bengal government would be toppled in the next five months.

“Ask them [the BJP] to overturn a tumbler and then try to topple our government. They should realise that their government at the Centre will fall very soon,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls, a section of the State BJP leadership is demanding that the Centre invoke Article 355 of the Constitution, which relates to the ‘duty of the Union to protect States against external aggression and internal disturbance’.

