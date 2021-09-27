BJP setting the stage for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

27 September 2021 20:36 IST

A video explainer on the two strategic moves by the Uttar Pradesh BJP government ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the BJP kick-starting preparations for the election cycle in 2022, when several Assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh, are set to take place.

The BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath expanded its Council of Ministers in Uttar Pradesh, inducting seven fresh faces, including six from the numerically significant non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalit castes, whose support has been the key to the BJP’s success in the State in the last few elections.

In a bid to woo disgruntled farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, the CM announced a hike in sugar cane prices for farmers, using the double plank of income and security to appeal to the farmers, especially those in western parts of the State where some agrarian outfits have been staging protests against the government’s three new farm laws for the past few months.

