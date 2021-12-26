BJP sets up panel to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI

26 December 2021 19:19 IST

To work on outreach programmes across constituencies

The BJP has decided to form a four member committee to decide on outreach programmes towards to the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh covering all 403 constituencies in the State. Members of the committee include former Union ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and Mahesh Sharma, BJP leader Abhijat Mishra and former national secretary Ram Bhai Mokariya.

The decision to set up the committee was taken at a meeting in New Delhi of leaders from the Brahmin community in U.P. along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also in charge of polls in U.P. on behalf of the BJP.

Also Read Score a boundary in 2022, Amit Shah appeals voters in Uttar Pradesh to ensure fourth win Advertising Advertising

According to sources present at the meeting, the setting up of a committee and its outreach programme “is nothing out of the ordinary organisational work” being done before polls.

“The BJP always tries to reach as many groups and sections of society as possible every time,” said a leader who was present at the meeting.

Brahmins are said to comprise 17% of the vote in Uttar Pradesh and are a significant community in terms of having influence far beyond their own actual numbers. Several Brahmin leaders in Poorvanchal or eastern Uttar Pradesh have recently switched to the Samajwadi Party, especially those who were earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Significantly, controversial Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ would also be roped in for events in his area, sources said. Mr. Mishra has been in the eye of controversy because of his son’s involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that resulted in the death of eight people including four farmers.

The theme of Brahmins in the State feeling aggrieved has proven to have remarkable tenacity despite BJP’s stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 general elections. That performance, senior leaders said was because the 2019 polls was to elect the Prime Minister, and Mr. Modi enjoying huge popularity.

“Frequent assessments have shown that the community has certain grievances against the party and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who they feel favours Rajputs over Brahmins in the State,” said a source.

Among those present at Sunday’s meeting were deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government — Shrikant Sharma, Jitin Prasada, Brijesh Pathak and Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi.