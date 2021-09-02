BJP selling what Congress has created, says party spokesman Pawan Khera

Mr. Khera (centre) said that Congress leaders will tour the entire country against the Centre's monetisation plan.

Ahmedabad

02 September 2021 17:52 IST

Modi government move will benefit a few corporates at the cost of public exchequer, it says

The Opposition Congress party in Gujarat on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for its push to monetise national assets, calling it a mega sale to benefit a few corporates at the cost of public exchequer.

Party spokesman Pawan Khera told the media in Ahmedabad that what the Congress party has created in the last 70 years will be sold by the current regime that has mismanaged the economy since 2014.

Mr. Khera said if not stopped, all strategic assets of the government would be handed over to a few select corporates who are close to the ruling party. “What our governments in the past avoided, this government is doing it: creating monopoly in the hands of a few corporates in strategic sectors.”

List of assets

“If we do not stop them now, an entire generation will be destroyed. Before coming to power in 2014, the BJP used to ask what the Congress did during the last 70 years. The answer is the list of assets which you are now selling. While we built India in those 70 years, the BJP is now busy selling India,” he alleged during the party’s special media outreach against the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

The NITI Aayog has identified 25 airports, 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies for getting private investments by leasing the assets on long term basis.

“It’s high time to seek answers. Assets worth ₹60 lakh crore are being given to a select few for just ₹6 lakh crore by the BJP government,” he said.