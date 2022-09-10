BJP selects former CM Biplab Kumar Deb to contest in Rajya Sabha by-election in Tripura

BJP selects former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to contest in Rajya Sabha by-election in Tripura. 

Syed Sajjad Ali Agartala
September 10, 2022 01:25 IST

Biplab Kumar Deb. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The BJP has nominated former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to contest in the by-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura to be held on September 22. Party national general secretary announced the decision late on September 9 night.

The announcement was made on a day the former Chief Minister was appointed as ‘Prabhari’ for Haryana State. Former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma was appointed as Prabhari of Tripura in place of Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

This will be the second by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat after Dr. Manik Saha resigned within a few months of his election following his appointment as the Chief Minister. He was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 15 last, a day after his predecessor Mr. Deb resigned.

Mr. Deb, in a statement, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for his nomination. He said he is committed to work for the development and welfare of people of Tripura.

The BJP and its ally IPFT together have 44 members in the 60 member State Assembly. The CPI(M) has 15 and the Congress has one member.

The CPI(M) has nominated former Minister Bhanu Lal Saha to contest. Dr. Saha has filed his nomination on Friday.

