BJP says Kejriwal kingpin of excise policy scam, handcuffs getting close to him

“Roots of the excise policy ‘scam’ lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared,” say BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

PTI New Delhi
August 21, 2022 17:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, along with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on August 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” of the excise policy “scam” and said handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption when Covid-affected people needed his help.

“Roots of the excise policy ‘scam’ lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared,” he said.

Also Read
Delhi excise policy case | No look out circular issued by CBI against any accused as of now, say officials

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the press conference, said, “Delhi’s excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire scam.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhatia said the AAP should tell within 24 hours why it withdrew the new excise policy if there was no corruption in the matter.

He said the AAP’s corruption is a bigger guarantee than the guarantee of ISI mark.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Health Ministers of the AAP Governments in Delhi and Punjab are in jail on charges of corruption, he said.

Also Read
Excise policy would've earned ₹10,000 per year but ex-L-G changed stance: Sisodia

“When the second wave of Covid pandemic arrived, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured supply of medicines and improved healthcare infrastructure.

“Kejriwal should have paid attention to the need for medicines, beds and oxygen at that time, but his corrupt pen was busy signing the excise policy.” Mr. Bhatia said.

The BJP leader said Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Satyendar Jain are “hardcore corrupt” people.

“Today, the people of India are saying — Ye AAP nahi, paap hai; bhrashtachar ka baap hai, aur janta ke liye abhishap hai [This is not AAP but a sin, it is the father of the corruption, a curse for people],” he said.

Also Read
CBI raids a clean chit from Modi government, says AAP

On Mr. Sisodia’s claim that a lookout circular has been issued against him, Mr. Bhatia said, “Scamsters receive lookout notice only and not greeting cards.”

On the AAP’s claim that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a direct fight between Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Modi, the BJP spokesperson said everyone knows what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls. The public will give the AAP a reply, he said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said it has happened for the first time in Independent India that the Education Minister of a State is also the “Minister of liquor”.

The excise policy is a policy of sins, corruption and atrocities, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on August 19 raided 31 locations, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi Government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
Delhi
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app