BJP reshuffles morcha prabharis, brings in new appointments

January 04, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday announced new prabharis or in-charges to oversee the work of the party’s frontal organisations like its youth wing and the other morchas.

BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde have been made prabharis of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the party’s OBC Morcha respectively, while BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda has been put in-charge of the women’s wing of the BJP.

Former Telangana BJP president and current general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been made prabhari for the Kisan Morcha of the party, while fellow general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal have been put in-charge of the Scheduled Caste Morcha, the Minority Morcha and the Scheduled Tribe Morcha respectively.

The change has been effected due to the fact that former in-charges like Bhupendra Yadav (who was in-charge of the BJYM) have joined the Union government as Ministers are no longer in the national team, like C.T. Ravi (who was in-charge of the SC Morcha). Interestingly, Rajya Sabha member and party general secretary, Arun Singh, who is still in the national team, has been divested of the charge of the OBC Morcha.

The changes have been done to keep in place some major programmes that have been drawn up by the BJP to be implemented by these frontal organisations in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.