BJP remains silent while opinions differ within over SC verdict on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes

A week after the Supreme Court delivered a verdict allowing State governments to go ahead with sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Castes category, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not released any nationally formulated statement or reaction, and maintains a studied silence.

The quality of the silence, BJP insiders say, reflects the fact that while some sections of the party are happy that State governments can now sub-categorise, others are wary of the suggestion that a “creamy layer”, as is present in the reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), be applied to the Scheduled Castes category.

Party spokesperson and former Chairperson of the National Commission for SCs and STs (when it was a joint Commission), Bizay Sonkar Shastri, said that he welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict. “When I was Chairperson of the Commission for SCs and STs, a study we conducted found that there were 1,208 castes within the larger SC category, and over 10,000 sub-castes. Any well-wisher of SCs will be happy with the Supreme Court verdict and so will the BJP, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas’,” Mr. Shastri said.

On the other hand, Arun Kumar Sagar, BJP MP from Shahjahanpur, himself a member of the Jatav community, expressed reservations over the application of the “creamy layer” concept to the SC quota. “The stigma of untouchability still prevails, however high a person from the Dalit community progresses. What does the economic criteria do for that? Will application of creamy layer do away with it?” he told The Hindu.

While there is no common view taken within the BJP and differing opinions are being aired lower down the hierarchy, political scientist Badri Narayan attributed part of the reason why the BJP, nationally, was holding its peace on the Supreme Court verdict to the uncertain political consequences following the verdict.

“While the Supreme Court verdict looks at the Scheduled Castes category as a whole as now divided between dominant and non-dominant communities, with a differential spread of benefits of reservation, politically, the non-dominant communities continue to be politically unaware, and may not act as a consistent bloc politically. There is a feeling that sub-categorisation will lead to polarisation between these two — dominant and non-dominant sections — and the political direction is uncharted,” Prof. Narayan said. “Only those who are very clear on where they draw their support base, like the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), as well as the JD-U (Janata Dal-United), which came up with the ‘Mahadalit’ category, have taken clear stands for and against the verdict,” he added.

The BJP and even the Congress are unsure whether the polarisation will pay off politically, and whether, by taking a clear stand, they need to offend one set of communities or the other.

Among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies as well, there has been a split or opinion. The LJP’s Mr. Chirag Paswan has spoken against the verdict and is mulling filing a curative petition, while Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the JD(U) have termed the verdict a validation of the JD(U)’s sub-classification of Mahadalits within the Dalit category in Bihar.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on allowing State governments to sub-categorise Scheduled Caste communities is poised to reset politics again, not only along familiar faultlines but towards uncertain terrains for political parties, with the BJP being no exception.