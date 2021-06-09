BJP received ₹785 crore in donations in 2019-20

NEW DELHI:

Of this, ₹217.75 crore came from one electoral trust

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹785.77 crore in donations from companies and individuals in 2019-2020, over five times as much as contributions to the Congress, according to the party’s annual contribution report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The party’s contribution report for 2019-2020, though filed on February 12, was published by the ECI on Tuesday night. The report includes all contributions of ₹20,000 or more made via cheque and bank transfer.

Out of the total ₹785.77 crore in contributions declared by the party, ₹217.75 crore came from the Prudent Electoral Trust, which in turn received funds from DLF Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, GMR Airport Developers, and other major corporate houses.

The BJP also received ₹45.95 crore from the Jankalyan Electoral Trust, which received funds from companies of the JSW Group, including JSW Cement, JSW Energy and JSW Energy. Samaj Electoral Trust and AB General Electoral Trust, which was funded by Hindalco Industries Limited, gave the party ₹3.75 crore and ₹9 crore respectively. A range of companies, big and small, also donated to the party, from ITC Limited to Haldiram Snacks.

Of the other recognised national parties, the Congress received ₹139.01 crore in contributions, according to its contribution report published in February.

The All India Trinamool Congress declared ₹8.08 crore and the Communist Party of India declared ₹1.29 crore in their contribution reports for 2019-2020 that were published on Monday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared contributions of ₹19.69 crore, the Nationalist Congress Party declared ₹59.94 crore, and the Bahujan Samaj Party declared nil contributions.