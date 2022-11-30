BJP received ₹614.53 crore as contributions in 2021-22; Congress ₹95.46 crore: Election Commission data

November 30, 2022 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress received ₹43 lakh as contributions during the period while the CPI-M received funds of ₹10.05 crore.

“The ruling BJP received ₹614.53 crore as contributions, more than six times the funds garnered by the Opposition Congress during fiscal year 2021-22. The Congress received funds to the tune of ₹95.46 crore,” according to Election Commission data.

The Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received ₹43 lakh as contributions during the period while the CPI-M, which is in government in Kerala, received funds of ₹10.05 crore.

The West Bengal Assembly polls were held in March-April, 2021. In Kerala too, Assembly election were conducted in April, 2021.

The four national parties had recently filed their latest contributions reports to the Election Commission which made the documents public on November 30.

The Representation of the People Act stipulates that parties submit an annual report of contributions of over ₹20,000 received from individual donors and entities. Besides individuals and entities, electoral trusts also contribute to parties' kitty. Electoral trusts, including Prudent Electoral Trust, have been major contributors to the BJP's kitty.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and is a recognised State party in three States, has reported to the poll panel that it received ₹44.54 crore during the financial year 2021-22.

It has shown an expenditure of ₹30.30 crore in its latest audit report submitted to the commission in October this year. Besides Delhi and Punjab, it is a recognised State party in Goa.

