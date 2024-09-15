ADVERTISEMENT

PhD in making virtue out of necessity, wants wife as CM: BJP on Arvind Kejriwal's resignation talk

Updated - September 15, 2024 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

He is enacting the resignation drama because the court did not acquit him in the (excise policy scam) case and instead granted him a conditional bail, says BJP spokesperson Shezad Poonawala

PTI

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. File photo: X/Shehzad_Ind

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has played an "emotional card" by announcing that he would resign as Delhi Chief Minister after two days in his bid to make a virtue out of necessity, the BJP said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is enacting the resignation drama because the court did not acquit him in the (excise policy scam) case and instead granted him a conditional bail, which turned him into a ceremonial Minister from the Chief Minister," BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonwalla claimed.

Two days after being released from Tihar on bail in the excise policy scam case, the AAP national convener said he would resign after two days and would demand early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming Mr. Kejriwal's move a "PR exercise and a drama", Mr. Poonwalla alleged that the AAP national convenor's announcement is a part of his plan to make his wife Sunita Kejriwal the Chief Minister. "Arvind Kejriwal has done a PhD on how to make a virtue out of necessity."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
CM Arvind Kejriwal will function like before, no work of Delhi people will get affected: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Addressing AAP workers, Mr. Kejriwal said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

Hitting out at the Delhi Chief Minister, Mr. Poonwalla said, "He has taken two days' time because his entire plan is to make his wife Sunita Kejriwal chief minister of Delhi in his place."

"The emotional and PR cards that he is playing is aimed at creating a Manmohan Singh-like system in Delhi as (former Congress president) Sonia Gandhi did," the BJP leader charged.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, people ensured the defeat of the AAP and the Congress in all seven seats despite the Kejriwal-led party's 'jail ka badla vote campaign', he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US