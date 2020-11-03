BJP reaches 92 mark in Rajya Sabha

Nine of the party’s candidates, eight in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, were elected unopposed on Monday

With the latest influx of eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members elected from Uttar Pradesh to the Rajya Sabha, the strength of the party, which is already the largest in the Upper House, is now at 92, though it is still short of the majority mark of 123.

The BJP strength went up to 92 after nine of its candidates, eight in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, were elected unopposed on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ramji Gautam won from Uttar Pradesh. The Congress lost one seat from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with the retirement of senior leaders P.L. Punia and Raj Babbar. The elected BJP members include Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Opposition has been steadily losing ground in the Rajya Sabha. In its first defeat, July 2019, the Opposition lost the vote on the controversial the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, this despite key NDA allies Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK too opposing the Bill. The Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill on August 5 last year was cleared without any trouble.

The Congress is now down to 38, its lowest-ever tally, though it remains the second largest party in the Upper House with Ghulam Nabi Azad holding the post of the Leader of the Opposition. Mr. Azad too is up for retirement in February next year when all the four seats from Jammu and Kashmir fall vacant.