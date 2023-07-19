BJP rakes up Bengal poll violence to drive a wedge between Left, Cong. and Trinamool

July 19, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Kolkata

On the day leaders of several Opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru to come up with a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership wasted little time in highlighting the violence perpetrated on the Left and the Congress supporters allegedly by the Trinamool in the recently concluded panchayat polls in West Bengal.

While Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been raising the issue to drive a wedge between the Left, the Congress and the Trinamool, on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised it. Mr. Modi said that leaders of the Left and the Congress had left their supporters “to die to protect their own interest”.

“You have seen, only a few days ago panchayat elections were held in West Bengal. There was widespread violence, and continuous bloodshed is going on. The Left and the Congress leaders have not uttered a word on this. The workers of the Congress and the Left have cried out for help. But, the leaders of the Left and the Congress, to protect their own interest, have left their supporters to die,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Adhikari said that the supporters of the Left parties and the Congress who were at the receiving end of the violence during the rural polls could not stand the attitude of party leaders which had come down to ‘Banglae Kusti, Bengaluru te dosti (Wrestling in Bengal, friendship in Bengaluru)’.

‘Opportunistic coalition’

The BJP MLA from Nandigram said that he felt “pity for the Congress and CPI (M) workers” as their leaders had “backstabbed” them. “Opportunistic coalition ignoring the dead bodies of the workers who laid down their lives in order to resist the tyranny of the ruling party of Bengal during panchayat elections. Many injured workers are still receiving treatment in hospitals. What reasons would these leaders provide them in order to pacify them,” Mr. Adhikari said on twitter.

More than 50 persons were killed in the recently concluded West Bengal panchayat elections and many were Congress and CPI(M) supporters. The Trinamool swept the rural polls winning 80% seats at gram panchayats, 93 % panchayat samities and 100 % zilla parishad seats in the election that was marred by violence.

Over the past few months, Mr. Adhikari has been raising the slogan of “No vote to Mamata” . After the panchayat polls, the BJP leader had reached out to the Congress, the Left and Indian Secular Front supporters to come together against the Trinamool. “If you don’t want to ally with the BJP, then set up a front against the Trinamool,” Mr. Adhikari has said.

The remarks by the BJP top leadership also come at a time when the saffron party’s vote share has declined from 38% in the 2021 Assembly election to 22% in the panchayat polls while that of the CPI(M) and the Congress has increased.

CPI (M) State Secretary Md. Salim and State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have ruled out any possibility of allying with the Trinamool in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

