BJP raises Pakistan every time it faces defeat: Cong.

Opposition party links PM’s remarks to Bihar election

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of raising the issue of Pakistan again after realising that the party is staring at defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have lost their ‘political balance’ after the first phase of voting in the State and that is why they are talking about Pakistan.

“Every time, the BJP stares at defeat, they take ‘refuge’ in Pakistan,” Mr. Surjewala said in a statement.

Mr. Surjewala, who has been camping in Bihar for over two weeks, said the BJP and the Prime Minister do not have any answers on alleged corruption of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, on the issue of rising unemployment, farmers not getting adequate price for their produce, the collapse of the health and the education system, and the closure of factories and enterprises in the State.

“Modi ji looks for the answers to all these problem in Pakistan,” the Congress leader said, adding that Mr. Modi was “the only PM” to visit Pakistan in an unscheduled visit in 2015.

PM attack on Opposition

The Congress was responding to Mr. Modi’s attack on the Opposition earlier in the day for questioning his government over the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

He also referred to the statement made by a Pakistani minister in the country’s National Assembly about the country’s role in the terror attack.

On Friday, BJP’s Prakash Javadekar had also demanded an apology from the Congress for questioning the Pulwama attack.

In a tweet, Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, countered the government for making such a demand.

“I am still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?” Mr. Tharoor asked.