BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘silence’ on minority safety in Bangladesh

BJP leaders target Congress for failing to ‘address’ the issue even as they had made several statements on other issues such as the genocide in Gaza

Published - August 09, 2024 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
File photo of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Friday (August 9, 2024) questioned the “silence” of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the safety and security of the minority communities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

In the Lok Sabha, MP Anurag Singh Thakur said the leaders cutting across party lines were concerned about what had transpired in Bangladesh and had also talked about the safety of the minorities there.

Through a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 8, 2024) congratulated the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, Mohammad Yunus, but also expressed hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities, he said.

Mr. Gandhi also complimented Mr. Yunus via an X post. However, Mr. Thakur said, the Congress leader did not mention anything about the security of Hindus and other minority communities. “What was the compulsion...?,” he asked, stating that on Gaza, the main Opposition party’s leaders had given statements on several occasions.

BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan took to X, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy. “Blatant hypocrisy of the Crooked Congress. On issues like Gaza, long prompt social media posts were put out by the Congress to draw attention to the issues people faced there. PM @narendramodi ji urged Mohammad Yunus to ensure the safety of Hindus and all other minorities, when congratulating him. However, there has been deafening hypocritical radio silence from the Congress on the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh,” he said.

Another BJP leader said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had not uploaded any post on the issue. “This is in stark contrast to the social media output put across by them on issues like Gaza, where long posts were done to bring attention to the issues being faced by the people there,” said the leader.

