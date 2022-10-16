BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Congress slams video as frustration, desperation of BJP

PTI New Delhi
October 16, 2022 17:52 IST

The BJP put out on Twitter the over two-minute-long animation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi portraying him as Asrani’s character from the movie ‘Sholay’. Screengrab photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday put out an animation video of Rahul Gandhi to take a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, evoking a sharp response from the Congress which said that calling the video "pathetic" is an understatement.

The BJP put out on Twitter the over two-minute-long animation of Mr. Gandhi portraying him as Asrani’s character from the movie ‘Sholay’.

In the video, digs have been taken over Congress MLAs quitting in Goa, leaders quitting and joining Ghulam Nabi Azad, and infighting in Rajasthan among other things.

"Mummy, why doesn't suffering end? It's over…Tata..goodbye," the BJP tweeted along with the animation in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the move, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP’s latest formula to counter the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Frustration + Desperation = Animation." "To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!" Mr. Ramesh said.

Since the start of the Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

