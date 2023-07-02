BJP president takes organisational stock-taking meet amid buzz about changes in the party

July 02, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

Barely a couple of days after a marathon meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, which sparked speculation about organisational changes in the party that may spill on to the Union Council of Ministers, party general secretaries and Morcha heads went into a huddle with Mr. Nadda.

The meeting was ostensibly held to take stock of the month-long programme to mark the Modi government’s nine years in power and preparations for the upcoming organisational events, but a meeting was being seen as a presage to changes in the party structure.

Sources said the party campaign going on in various States, which are headed for Assembly polls later this year, and across the country for the Lok Sabha polls next year also came up for discussion. The BJP had run a month-long exercise which ended on Friday, to spearhead public connect programmes, including rallies by its senior leaders, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

After this stock-taking meeting, the BJP is also organising three zone-wise meetings of its State leadership on July 6, 7, and 8 to review its organisational activities and strategise for the upcoming poll challenges, especially the national elections.

