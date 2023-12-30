BJP president releases commemorative stamp on 200 years of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

December 30, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Saturday released a commemorative stamp on 200 years of arrival of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

“Our National President shared his experience of working for the Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka as the Health Minister and acknowledged the hardships faced by them in the past. He also elaborated on the need to recognise their agony and the Government of India’s commitment to extending support to the brothers and sisters of Indian origin Tamils living in Sri Lanka during the last 9 years and the years to follow,” BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K. Annamalai said in a statement.

Mr. Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered Sri Lanka, “our civilisational twin” and has been instrumental in supporting the country with humanitarian and financial aid during its times of distress.

“He has also been thoughtful in reinstating the dignified lives of the Indian Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The release of the commemorative stamp has strengthened this commitment of unwavering support to the Indian-origin Tamils living in Sri Lanka, the statement said.

The stamp was released at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and was received by the Governor of Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, Senthil Thondaman.

The statement said that Mr. Thondaman acknowledged and thanked the BJP and the Indian government for recognising the hardships of the Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka and the steadfast projects implemented by the Government of India in the estate regions of the country for the welfare of the Tamil community.

Announcing the release of the stamp on Friday, Mr. Annamalai had said that Prime Minister Modi has “earnestly undertaken several initiatives to ensure the welfare and development of the Indian Origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka” ever since he assumed office in 2014.

He said that the Modi government had sanctioned 14,000 houses in addition to setting up other facilities in areas where the Tamil population resides.

