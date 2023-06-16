ADVERTISEMENT

BJP president Nadda to visit Tripura today to boost party organisation

June 16, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - AGARTALA

Party sources say that a candidate for bypoll at Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district will be selected; several leaders including former Deputy CM Jishnu Debbarman are reportedly trying for a party ticket in the byelection

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of BJP National President J.P. Nadda | Photo Credit: -

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda will arrive on a two-day visit to Tripura on Friday to synergise party organisation ahead of the election to the village committee, under the tribal autonomous district council and the Lok Sabha. He will address a public rally at Santirbazar, a tribal Assembly constituency in south Tripura and visit houses of a few selected supporters as part of the party’s mass outreach programme.

Party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee informed that the programmes for the national president were arranged to mark successful nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre under the “able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

This would be Mr. Nadda’s third visit to Tripura; the first two trips he earlier made during the State’s Assembly election. Mr. Nadda would chair a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman and senior party functionaries in attendance, to discuss organisation issues.

Party sources said the meeting would also make deliberation on the selection of a candidate for bypoll at Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district which became vacant following the resignation of Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik. Several leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, are reportedly trying for a party ticket in the byelection which is expected to take place next month.

