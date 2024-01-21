GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP president Nadda receives Ram temple invite, says will visit after Jan 22

The trust has invited main leaders, mostly presidents, of all key parties.

January 21, 2024 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda. File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda. File | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda will skip the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and instead watch the historic event from the Jhandewalan temple in New Delhi.

In a post on X on Saturday, he thanked the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the temple's construction and management, for inviting him to the January 22 "Pran Pratishtha" event.

Noting that the grand temple is being built after 500 years of struggle, he said he will visit it with his family after January 22 for "darshan".

Several BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have been invited to the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence will be one of the highlights.

The ruling party's leaders are likely to watch the ceremony from different parts of the country along with others, including the masses, amid the suggestion from the leadership that they should visit the temple after January 22 when a large number of guests are expected.

The trust has invited main leaders, mostly presidents, of all key parties.

Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to attend it, with the Congress calling it a BJP-RSS event.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.