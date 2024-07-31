BJP president Nadda criticises Congress for sitting on MS Swaminathan report

On Tuesday, the fourth day of debate in the Rajya Sabha on the general budget, elders from the ruling coalition and the Opposition continued their war of words over employment, farmers’ distress, and price rises. Often, the discussions slipped into social issues such as the caste census and the status of marginalised communities, prompting Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene and say that he is proud of his Jat background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar recalled that he was part of the Jat Aarakshan Samiti (Committee for Reservation for Jats) and was its principal spokesperson. He said a six-member delegation met with then Prime Minister A. B. Vajpayee and their demand was accepted immediately. “The Chief Minister of Rajasthan was in Jaisalmer, and he flew back and implemented in the state also,” he said.

Mahendra Bhatt of the BJP said it would help achieve the “dream every Indian,” has, which is to become a developed nation by 2047. Haaris Beeran of the Indian Union Muslim League said the budget favoured a few States and ignored the demands of States like Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthers development

Dr. K. Laxman of the BJP, too, said the budget furthers the development agenda. He accused the Opposition of politicising allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (Mani) warned the Finance Minister that appeasing regions would harm the nation. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the budget was anti-Maharashtra.

BJP president and Minister JP Nadda, who spoke for about an hour, took his time to counter charges levelled by the Opposition. On the Agniveer issue, he said the Congress has suddenly become a well-wisher of the Army. “I have been saying that there should be no politics on national issues. We should keep the army out of politics. The (Agniveer) decision was taken after 400–500 consultations,” Mr. Nadda said.

He said the erstwhile UPA government sat on the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission and is now demanding a Minimum Support Price based on its recommendations. “Today, you (Opposition) have become the champions of MSP. You changed your language as you changed sides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the recommendations,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the Union Budget 2024–25 is a forward-looking budget. “It is a budget of continuity that brings stability to the economy with inclusive development,” he said.

NCP leader Praful Patel demanded more assistance for the middle class. “There should be some more concessions for a middle-class person to be able to meet his necessities,” he said. RJD member Manoj Jha asked the Centre to re-start pre-budget consultation with sections of society. “On pre-budget consultation, I have seen meetings with industrialists and corporate houses,” said Mr. Jha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.