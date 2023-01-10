ADVERTISEMENT

BJP president Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

January 10, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls

BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on January 10 chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive in New Delhi on January 16-17.

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound States.

The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.

