HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP president Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

The BJP national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls

January 10, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on January 10 chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive in New Delhi on January 16-17.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda chairs a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda chairs a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound States.

The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.

Related Topics

India / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.