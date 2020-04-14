BJP president Nadda attacks Congress for ignoring Ambedkar

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of denying due respect to Constitution framer B.R. Ambedkar, adding that it was the Modi government that followed and “fulfilled his vision.”

Mr Nadda was addressing party workers in a video message to mark the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

Despite severe opposition, Ambedkar never compromised on his values and raised issues of social inequality and discrimination, Mr. Nadda said, noting that he had resigned as law minister while fighting for the rights of women.

“It is unfortunate that during the lifetime of Babasaheb when the Congress was in power, it never gave him the respect due to him. What is also unfortunate that he was given the Bharat Ratna four decades after his death,” he added. He asked party workers to follow Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals.

Mr. Nadda noted that the Modi government had marked five places, including where Dr. Ambedkar was born and died, as panch tirth (five places of pilgrimages), asserting he was and will remain an ideal for the BJP in its efforts to empower the backward sections of society.

He asked BJP workers to help the poor in this time of a pandemic, saying this will be the best tribute to Ambedkar.