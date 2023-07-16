HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP chief Nadda targets Congress in Rajasthan, says UPA stands for ‘utpidan, pakshpat, atyachar’

Nadda launched the party's poll campaign — 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' — to oust the Congress from power. Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.

July 16, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
BJP president J.P. Nadda addresses the launch of the “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan Abhiyan” in Jaipur on July 16, 2023. Twitter/@JPNadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda addresses the launch of the “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan Abhiyan” in Jaipur on July 16, 2023. Twitter/@JPNadda

BJP president J P Nadda charged on July 16 that the UPA of Congress stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" - oppression, favouritism and atrocities - and that the party has no right to be in power in Rajasthan even for a minute.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government, he targeted the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress and said, "UPA of Congress stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar'."

"Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," he said.

 

Mr. Nadda launched the party's poll campaign — 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' — to oust the Congress from power. Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.

This campaign will be run in the entire State.

Mr. Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

 

He also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress-led state government.

He targeted the state government saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor.

"It has no right to be in power even for a minute," he said.

He said that encouraging corruption and creating new records of corruption is the character of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

He charged that the Congress government in the state has worked towards demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Assembly Elections / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.