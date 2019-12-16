BJP preparing ground for ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Gehlot

Demanding an immediate repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of preparing the ground for making India a “Hindu Rashtra”. Mr. Gehlot said the BJP was playing a “dangerous game” in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on the completion of one year of his government, Mr. Gehlot said the National Democratic Alliance government, instead of paying attention to the economic slump, was creating divisions in society in the name of religion and nationalism. “Will India remain intact if such an onslaught on its soul continues?” he said.

‘Impractical’ law

Asked if the State government would implement the amended citizenship legislation, Mr. Gehlot said the law was “impractical” and could not be brought into force. He added, “The northeast is burning... Six to seven States have said they will not implement this law. The government should immediately repeal it.”

Mr. Gehlot alleged that the agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department were conducting raids on Opposition leaders and those raising their voices against the government at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister said the Centre had reduced the share of States in tax revenues and cut grants, which would adversely affect development activities. “The Central grant to Rajasthan has been cut by ₹11,000 crore. How will we undertake schemes for rural development and other crucial sectors?”

‘Massive scandal’

Mr. Gehlot also said that the electoral bond scheme was a “massive scandal” by which the BJP “wanted to finish other political parties”. The BJP, which had realised that its graph was going down, was trying to mislead youths by spending crores of rupees on its propaganda on social media and by other methods, he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the Congress government in the State had fulfilled 119 of the 503 promises made in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly election. He said steps for fast growth were being taken in areas such as social security, energy, drinking water, education, industries, information technology, local self bodies and women’s welfare.