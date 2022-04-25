BJP prepares to celebrate Modi government anniversary after two years of COVID-19 induced break

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 ruled out any major public event during the first two anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the party’s workers at the BJP Headquarters following the party’s win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and three others states, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A committee formed by the BJP to formalise a programme to mark the third anniversary of the second Narendra Modi government met on Monday at the party headquarters. The committee includes Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrashekhar; party general secretaries Arun Singh, C.T. Ravi and D. Purandareshwari; Rajya Sabha members Anil Baluni and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; and Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 ruled out any major public event during the first two anniversaries. A party source said that as of now a draft had been prepared, and the list of programmes and activities would be finalised in the coming days to highlight various achievements of the government.

Mr. Modi's second term has seen many big decisions, including the nullification of Article 370 and the beginning of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court verdict and several Assembly poll victories. Many of these things will be highlighted in the programme.

Notwithstanding the recent uptick in COVID-19 numbers, in several States, the opening of major economic activity has fuelled hopes in the ruling party that it can finally mark the government's eighth anniversary, including Mr. Modi's first term, at a much grander scale.