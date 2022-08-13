BJP practises what it preaches: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue Veer Durgadas Rathore at Salvan Kalan village of Jodhpur on the Rajput general’s 385th birth anniversary

PTI Jodhpur
August 13, 2022 18:02 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a gathering at a ceremony for the unveiling of a statue of renowned Marwari warrior Veer Durgadas Rathore, in Jodhpur, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP practises what it preaches, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday as he unveiled a statue of a Rajput general of the Mughal era.

"It is said that there is a difference between what politicians say and do," Mr. Singh said unveiling the statue Veer Durgadas Rathore at Salvan Kalan village of Jodhpur on the Rajput general’s 385th birth anniversary.

"But the BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas Rathore," Mr. Singh said in his address.

Praising the installation of the statue, Mr. Singh said Rathore stood for religious harmony.

"We need to learn from him at a time when some powers are conspiring to widen the rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh was received by Union Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot and other BJP leaders at the airport.

