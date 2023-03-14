BJP points to Rahul’s ‘below average’ attendance in Lok Sabha, says accusation of not being allowed to speak is false

March 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on March 14 kept up its aggressive focus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his remarks during his tour of the United Kingdom, which also led to Parliament being stalled for a second day in a row. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Mr. Gandhi pointing out that the latter has been absent from Parliament so far, while going “all over the world” saying that he was not being allowed to speak.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Mr. Thakur said Mr. Gandhi’s attendance in Parliament was way below the average attendance of any MP in the country. “Rahul Gandhi, who has been going all over the world declaring that he is not being allowed to speak in Parliament, has been absent from the same even though the session is under way. If one looks at the average attendance of members across the country, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance will be well below average. Rahul ji should immediately come to the House and apologise to fellow members, and not just that, but also apologise to the armed forces,” he said.

Mr. Thakur also pointed out to the track record of the UPA government on surveillance and of Mr Gandhi’s disregard for his own party’s government. “He [Mr. Gandhi] talks of Pegasus, I would say the Pegasus is in his mind. If he can recall, there was a serious bugging attempt on then Finance Minister in the UPA government, late Pranab Mukherjee. As for disregarding the government of India, he should recall that he insultingly and publicly tore up the copy of an ordinance cleared by the UPA Cabinet,” said Mr. Thakur.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on his part demanded that Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business be invoked, with all other businesses being suspended, to discuss Mr. Gandhi’s conduct. “All his behaviour, including asking that Western powers interfere in our internal issues, challenging the Honourable Speaker since he said his microphone was being switched off in the Lok Sabha — a power that is only with the Speaker, and his unrestrained comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be discussed. In 1976, when Subramanian Swamy was removed as member, the then Leader of the House, Kamalapati Tripathi, had said that the Prime Minister does not belong to a party alone, he is Bharat. All of this must be discussed and ways found to terminate Rahul Gandhi’s membership,” said Mr. Dubey.

The ruling BJP is expected to keep up the attack in the foreseeable future, according to sources in the party.