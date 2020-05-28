BJP plans ‘digital rallies’ to mark Modi govt. anniversary

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get creative over how to mark the first anniversary of the second successive Modi government with the party deciding to hold a month-long campaign of “digital rallies” in every district in India beginning on June 1.

Party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said this at a video presser, while reiterating that the BJP “stood with the general public in the fight against COVID-19”.

“Our party workers have undertaken relentless relief work distributing 19 crore food packets and more than four crore dry ration kits,” he said.

Giving details about the first anniversary of second Modi government, Mr. Yadav said that the party will hold digital rallies across the country, and all the seven wings of the party will hold 500 digital rallies in their respective fields.

BJP president J.P. Nadda will also address party workers through Facebook Live on the occasion, he said.

The party will reach out to people with a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about self-reliant India and the achievements of the government, and will distribute it to 10 crore families, Mr. Yadav said.

When asked about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Mr. Yadav, who is also the party’s in-charge for the State, said that it was for the Election Commission of India to decide when and how polls should be held.

“As far as the BJP is concerned, the party has been preparing for the elections and will use new technologies for campaigning and communicating with the people,” he said.