BJP plans 20-day outreach to mark Modi’s 71st birthday

16 September 2021

It includes giving a massive push to COVID-19 vaccination

The BJP will launch 20-day outreach from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, to continue till October 7, including a massive push to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drives across the country in what the party is terming a part of its “Sewa and Samarpan” (service and commitment) campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive on September 17.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved Prime Minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people, including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This will be a birthday gift for the Prime Minister,” he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday. Bihar’s NDA government has already announced a target of 30 lakh vaccinations through the period.

The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Diwas’ (Service Day) and organising welfare activities across the country for a week, but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing two decades holding public office, including his stint as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

BJP president J.P. Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps, and distributing rations to the poor as part of the campaign. Over 14 crore ration bags printed with Mr. Modi’s pictures will also be distributed among the needy.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

The party has said that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Mr. Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Mr. Modi.