BJP planning 'Operation Jhaadu' to finish AAP by arresting its leaders, freezing party’s bank accounts: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign — "Operation Jhaadu" — to crush the Aam Aadmi Party as the saffron party sees the AAP as a challenge.

Addressing party workers and leaders ahead of the AAP's proposed protest march to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared to face them.

“BJP is planning ‘Operation Jhaadu’ which involves trying to finish the AAP by arresting its leaders, freezing the party’s bank accounts and making them vacate the party office,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding: “will March to BJP HQ along with all MLAs despite heavy police presence and will wait for them for half an hour to arrest them.”

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the rise of the AAP. The party has risen too fast. They have started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the party. In the coming time, our bank accounts will be frozen and we will be brought on the road since our office will also be taken away," he said.

"There will be bigger challenges ahead. Please be ready to face them. Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," he told them.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, had said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

"We will peacefully march to the BJP headquarters and if the police stop us, we will sit at that spot. We will wait for half an hour and see if they arrest us. If they do not arrest us, it will be their defeat. You can send us all in jail and see for yourself if the party ends or it rises more," he said.

Recalling the period he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, Mr. Kejriwal said he read the Bhagavad Gita twice and the Ramayana once.

(With inputs from PTI)

